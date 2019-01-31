CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a school bus was reported in Cromwell on Thursday.
Police reported the crash on Washington Road near Windwood Drive around 7:40 am.
They said 18 students were aboard. They were a combination of middle schoolers and high schoolers.
One child was taken off of the bus by a parent.
However, it's unclear if the child was hurt in what police described as a "minor fender bender."
The superintendent was at the scene to check out the students.
The bus has since been sent on its way, police said.
There's no word on a cause or who else was involved in the crash.
