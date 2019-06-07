GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a school bus was reported in Guilford on Friday morning.
According to police, it happened on Durham Road near the northern part of Lake Drive.
Durham Road, also known as Route 77, is closed in both directions from Lake Drive to Bluff View Drive.
It's unclear if there are injuries at this point.
"At this time we have our school [administrators] on the scene along with emergency [crews,]" said Lorri Hahn, communications coordinator for Guilford Public Schools. "No other details at this time."
There's also no word on a cause.
