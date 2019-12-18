FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Crews are on the scene of a crash that involved a school bus in Farmington.
It happened at Oak Ridge and New Britain Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Sixteen Farmington High School students were aboard, according to police.
One of them had to be transported to a hospital as a precaution for a minor injury.
The remaining students were transferred to a different bus and brought to school.
Police found that a 16-year-old driver was at fault. They said the driver was cited for a stop sign violation.
