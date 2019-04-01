WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a school bus and a tractor trailer is snarling the morning commute in Windsor.
According to state police, it happened on the southbound side of Interstate 91 on Monday morning.
Congestion was reported near exit 36.
No injuries were reported.
A cause for the crash was not released.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map
