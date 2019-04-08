HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A few children were taken to the hospital to get checked out after a crash involving a school van in Hartford.
The crash happened Monday morning in the area of Bloomfield and Albany avenue.
There were three or four children on the van at the time of the crash.
They were heading to the Oak Hill School in Hartford.
Police said while there were no injuries, the policy is to transport the children to the hospital to be evaluated.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.