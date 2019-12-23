NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A crash involving a tractor trailer that caused heavy delays on I-91 north in North Haven has cleared.
The crash happened between exits 9 and 10 a little before 3 p.m.
The crash closed the right three lanes, and back-ups were being reported as far back as exit 2.
As of about 4 p.m., the crash had cleared and traffic was flowing again.
There is no word on injuries at this point.
Follow traffic updates here.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.