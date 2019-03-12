OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- Part of I-95 south in Old Saybrook will be closed for several hours following a serious crash involving a tractor trailer.
The highway is shut down between exits 68 and 67.
The crash was reported around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to state police, a serious injury was reported.
Officials said the highway is expected to be closed for several hours.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
