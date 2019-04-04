SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) -- A crash involving a tractor trailer and two cars is causing delays on Route 8 in Seymour.
Route 8 northbound is closed between exits 21 and 22.
Drivers are being detoured off exit 21
The Dept. of Transportation said only one lane is open on the southbound side between exits 22 and 20.
Non-life threatening injuries were reported.
