GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - Drivers that plan on traveling through Griswold this morning are asked to seek alternate routes following a crash overnight.
State Police said it happened on the southbound side of I-395 around 11:30 Wednesday.
All lanes on I-395 South are closed between Exits 28 and 24.
Officials expect the roadway to be closed until about 5:30 this morning.
A tractor trailer was involved in the crash.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
