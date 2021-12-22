A crash that involved a tractor trailer snarled traffic on Interstate 91 north in Wethersfield.

A crash involving a tractor trailer closed three lanes of I-91 north in Wethersfield the morning of Dec. 22.

State police reported that three of the four highway lanes were closed just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The crash happened before exit 27.

Troopers said traffic was getting in only the right lane.

No injuries were reported.

They advised drivers to find alternate routes.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

 

