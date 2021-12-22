WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A crash that involved a tractor trailer snarled traffic on Interstate 91 north in Wethersfield.
State police reported that three of the four highway lanes were closed just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
The crash happened before exit 27.
Troopers said traffic was getting in only the right lane.
#CTtraffic I-91 North prior to exit 27 3 of 4 lanes are closed due to an accident involving a TT. Traffic is getting by on the right lane only. No injuries reported. Please use alternate routes.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 22, 2021
No injuries were reported.
They advised drivers to find alternate routes.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
