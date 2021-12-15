BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Expect delays if you're traveling along I-95 North this afternoon.
State Police say this is all due to a crash involving a tractor trailer.
It happened around 2 p.m. by Exit 29.
No one was injured, but it is causing headaches for drivers in the area.
As of 2:25 p.m., I-95 North was down to just one lane.
