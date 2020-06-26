MADISON, CT (WFSB) -- A crash involving two tractor trailers on I-95 south caused heavy delays early Friday morning.
The crash happened in the area of exit 62, and was reported around 6 a.m.
Traffic was slowly getting by, but lanes were closed in that area for over an hour.
As of about 7:30 a.m., the crash had cleared.
There is no word on injuries at this point.
