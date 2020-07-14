Norwich crash

A crash involving a vehicle and a school bus is under investigation in Norwich. It happened on Hunters Road on Tuesday morning.

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a vehicle and a school bus is under investigation in Norwich.

It happened on Hunters Road on Tuesday morning.

Four non-life-threatening injuries were reported, firefighters said.

No children were aboard the bus.

According to Taftville Fire Co. #2 firefighters, the vehicle struck the bus.

The road will remain closed until crews can clear the scene.

