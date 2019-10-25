Glastonbury crash

A crash closed Griswold Street between Candlewood and Addison roads in Glastonbury on Friday.

 Glastonbury police

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A portion of a street in Glastonbury will be closed for an extended period of time because of a crash, according to police.

The crash happened on Griswold Street between Candlewood and Addison roads on Friday morning.

Police said the driver took out a utility pole, which brought wires down into the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

Eversource reported more than 640 customers without power in the area.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area.

