NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Several miles worth of delays built along Interstate 91 in New Haven Tuesday morning.
According to the Department of Transportation, a multi-vehicle crash was reported between exits 3 and 2 on the southbound side.
The crash happened just after 7:45 a.m.
The DOT said nearly 4 miles worth of delays built up.
Drivers were warned that they may start tapping the breaks around exit 9.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
