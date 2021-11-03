AVON/WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Route 44 is back open following a crash that happened on Wednesday.
The two-car crash was reported around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, in the area of 2900 Albany Ave., in West Hartford.
Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
West Hartford police said one of the drivers involved in the crash may have had a medical emergency prior to the crash.
One of the cars involved went off the road and down an embankment about 500 feet into the woods.
The road closure extended into Avon, where it turns into Avon Mountain Road.
Albany Avenue was closed between Mountain Road and the Avon town line until about 7:20 p.m. so crews could make utility pole repairs
