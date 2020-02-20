CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The northbound side of Interstate 91 is congested because of an overturned car.
The Department of Transportation reported the crash just before 7:10 a.m. on Thursday.
The highway's two left lanes are closed.
It happened between exits 23 and 23.
However, more than 5 miles of congestion was reported going as far back as Meriden, the DOT said.
There's no word on injuries or what caused the crash.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.