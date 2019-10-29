HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A crash on I-91 north in Hartford that was causing significant delays has cleared
The crash was reported just before noon on Tuesday.
The Dept. of Transportation said the two-vehicle crash happened between exits 28 and 29.
Lanes were closed in the area, which led to some significant delays for about an hour.
Those delays have since cleared.
It is unclear at this time if any injuries were reported in the crash.
