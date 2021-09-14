STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 south in Stonington has reopened following a multi-car crash.
According to state police, it happened in the area of exit 90. The crash also caused one of the cars to catch fire.
Two people had to be taken nearby hospitals for further treatment.
"Maintaining a safe distance between vehicles could have helped prevent this frightening crash," State Police said in a statement.
Troopers said all lanes were closed around 11 a.m., but fully reopened later in the evening.
There's no word on what caused the crash.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.