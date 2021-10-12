NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into what led up to a crash Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 5:20 p.m. along the southbound side of I-95 in New Haven, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
One of the vehicles involved in the collision was a tractor trailer.
I-95 South was closed between Exits 46 and 44 for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported. However, an ambulance was called to the crash site.
