WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield is back open following a serious crash.
The crash was reported just after 12 p.m. on Monday.
Police say a car had gone off the road and struck the Route 5/15 overpass.
Two people were extricated from the car and taken to Hartford Hospital for further treatment.
At least one of the occupants sustained serious injuries.
The Silas Deane Highway was shut down between Jordan Lane and the Hartford city line for most of the afternoon, but reopened around 4 p.m.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Wethersfield Police Sgt. John Blair at 860-721-2900 or by email at john.blair@wethersfieldct.gov.
