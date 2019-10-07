ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A crash has closed part of Broad Brook Road in Enfield.
Police said the road is closed at Abbe Road, and will be shut down until about 4:45 p.m.
Minor injuries were reported.
Drivers are being urged to take alternate routes.
Drivers are being urged to take alternate routes.
