STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State Police have shut down part of I-95 while they investigate a crash.
It happened around 3:45 Sunday afternoon on the northbound side.
At least one vehicle was involved in the crash.
State Police say there were injuries associated with the crash.
I-95 is closed in both directions between Exits 90 and 91.
Drivers traveling in the area can expect delays.
