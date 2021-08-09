KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - A crash has shut down part of a busy roadway near the Rhode Island border.
It all transpired around 10:20 Monday night at the corner of Route 101 and Breackneck Hill Road.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash. It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Route 101 is closed in both directions. State Police have not said when they anticipate that section of Route 101 to reopen.
