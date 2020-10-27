WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A busy stretch of roadway in Wethersfield is closed as police investigate a crash.
Officials say that Silas Deane Highway is closed at Wells Road after a vehicle took out a utility pole Tuesday morning.
No injuries were reported.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
It is unclear when that section of roadway is expected to reopen.
