WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Part of Tolland Turnpike in Willington is closed due to a crash.
Police said a two-car crash has shut down Route 74, also known as Tolland Turnpike.
The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Crews have closed the road between Daleville Road and Old Farms Road.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
LIFE STAR dispatchers said they were working on a request for a crash.
