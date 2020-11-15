ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A portion of a busy roadway in Rocky Hill has been temporarily closed down as police investigate a crash.
Rocky Hill Police Sgt. Steve Morgan says it happened around 2:15 Sunday afternoon at the corner of West Street and Gilbert Avenue.
The crash took down a street light and power lines.
West Street is closed between Capital Boulevard and Peal Street, as is Gilbert Avenue at Butternut Lane.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
