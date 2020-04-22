TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) -- Part of Route 15 south in Trumbull is closed for a serious crash.
It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the area of exit 47, CT State Police said.
Injuries have been reported, but the extent is unknown at this time.
Police said the highway is closed, and it is unclear when it will reopen. Delays are expected in the area.
One of the worst and most dangerous roads to drive on. People constantly speeding. No police in site.
