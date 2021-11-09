NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash is causing headaches for drivers traveling along the Berlin Turnpike.
Fire officials say it happened around 7 p.m. on the northbound side of the roadway by the Burger King.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision or if anyone was injured.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
