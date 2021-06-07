EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a couple of tractor trailers closed three lanes of Interstate 84 in East Hartford Monday morning.
The Department of Transportation said the lane closures were on the westbound side between exits 58 and 57.
The crash was reported just after 4 a.m.
There's no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
