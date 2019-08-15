ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A one-vehicle crash left a lane closed on Interstate 91 southbound in Rocky Hill.
However, the scene quickly cleared.
The Department of Transportation said it happened between exits 24 and 23.
The left lane was closed for less than an hour on Thursday.
The crash was first reported around 5:25 a.m.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
