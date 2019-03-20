MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A crash has slowed traffic on Interstate 384 in Manchester.
According to state police, several vehicles were involved in the crash on the westbound side of the highway near exit 2.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Surprised it wasn't that dbag in the green accord that was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.
