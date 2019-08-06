NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Several lanes of traffic are closed along Interstate 95 north in New Haven because of a crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, a tractor trailer and another vehicle were involved in the crash between exits 46 and 47.
The DOT reported that three lanes were closed.
Roughly 3 miles of backup was reported.
There's no word on a cause or injuries.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
