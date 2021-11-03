EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash is expected to close down all lanes of Interstate 84 westbound in East Hartford.
State police said the crash happened in the are of exit 54 on Wednesday morning.
As of 8:30 a.m., the center lanes were closed.
However, they anticipated all lanes to eventually close.
Troopers urged drivers to take alternate routes.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
