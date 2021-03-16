HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash has snarled traffic on Route 2 heading into Hartford.
The crash happened on the Founders Bridge westbound around 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday.
Multiple vehicles were reportedly involved, according to state police.
Injuries were reported, but it's unclear how serious.
A cause for the crash has yet to be determined.
Channel 3's Hartford iCam showed a significant backup stretching over the bridge.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.