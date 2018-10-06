A one car crash with serious injuries prompted CT State Police to close a portion of Interstate 91 Northbound in Middletown on Saturday.
State Police closed I-91 NB between Exits 18 and 20 just after 4 p.m. for a rollover crash.
Troopers are working in the righthand lane of the highway but the highway will remain closed as they investigate, police said.
