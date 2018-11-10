A single car crash with a ‘serious injury’ prompted State Police to close Route 69 in Prospect on Saturday evening.
Troopers from Troop I in Bethany responded to the one car crash just after 4 p.m.
Police said the driver was removed from the car and taken to the hospital for serious injuries.
Route 69 at Greenwood Drive is closed as police investigate.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates as it becomes available.
