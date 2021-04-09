ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A shooting investigation is underway in Enfield.
According to police, they were called to the area of High and Spring streets around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.
A 2006 gray Honda Accord was found to have been crashed into a parked vehicle there. It had been shot three times.
Police said the registered owner of the vehicle was not involved. However, they could not confirm if the vehicle was stolen.
There were no reports of injuries.
Police said they continue to search for suspects.
The vehicle was taken to the Enfield Police Department.
