PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – A multi-car crash closed part of Route 72 east in Plainville on Tuesday evening.
The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m., closing the highway between exits 1 and 4, the Dept. of Transportation said.
About a half hour later, one lane reopened.
On the opposite side of the highway, a motorcycle crash was causing delays on Route 72 westbound, between exits 2 and 1.
The Dept. of Transportation said one lane is open.
It is unclear at this time if any injuries have been reported.
