WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Several crashes snarled the Monday morning commute on I-91 in the Wethersfield and Rocky Hill area.
The Department of Transportation reported two crashes on the southbound side of I-91 Monday morning.
One happened just before 9 a.m. in Rocky Hill between exits 24 and 23. The three right lanes were closed, and a backup of nearly 2 miles was reported.
Another crash was reported nearby in Rocky Hill.
Both crashes and delays have since cleared.
There's no word on injuries.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
