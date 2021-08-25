PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – A two-vehicle crash closed part of Route 72 west in Plainville on Tuesday evening.
The crash was reported just after 5:20 p.m., closing the highway between exits 2 and 1, the Dept. of Transportation said.
State Police say a motorcycle had suddenly lost control and rear ended the car it was traveling behind.
The two occupants on the motorcycle were taken to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver and lone occupant in the vehicle of the car that was rear ended was not injured.
On the opposite side of the highway, a separate two-car crash was causing delays on Route 72 eastbound, between exits 1 and 4.
State Police said both drivers were glancing at the crash on the opposite side of the highway, causing one car to rear end another.
We're told minor injuries were reported in the collision.
That side of the highway had to be shut down, but partially reopened about a half hour later.
All lanes on both sides of I-84 east and west fully reopened later in the evening.
Witnesses to the first crash or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision are asked to contact Trooper First Class John Wilson of the Hartford barracks either by phone at 860-534-1098 or by email at john.wilson@ct.gov.
