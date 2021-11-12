NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) – The westbound side of I-84 in Newtown has reopened, while the eastbound side remains closed.
Both sides of I-84 in Newtown were closed Friday morning for two separate crashes.
CT State Police said one crash involves a jackknifed tractor trailer.
#CTtraffic I-84 East and West between Exits 9 and 10 are shut down due to two separate accidents one being a jackknifed TT. Please use alternate routes.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 12, 2021
The eastbound side of I-84 is closed between exits 9 and 10.
