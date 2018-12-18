Channel 3 monitored a number of crashes across the state on Tuesday morning.

(WFSB) - A number of crashes were reported on state highways and according to transportation officials, they slowed the Tuesday morning commute.

There's no word on injuries or causes in any of the crashes.

The following incidents were causing delays:

  • I-91 north before exit 3 in New Haven
  • I-91 south between exits 14 and 13 in Wallingford (Three lanes closed)
  • I-691 east near exit 10 in Meriden
  • Route 8 south between exits 36 and I-84 interchange in Waterbury

For more on the traffic situation, check out the Channel 3 traffic map here.

