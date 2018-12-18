(WFSB) - A number of crashes were reported on state highways and according to transportation officials, they slowed the Tuesday morning commute.
There's no word on injuries or causes in any of the crashes.
The following incidents were causing delays:
- I-91 north before exit 3 in New Haven
- I-91 south between exits 14 and 13 in Wallingford (Three lanes closed)
- I-691 east near exit 10 in Meriden
- Route 8 south between exits 36 and I-84 interchange in Waterbury
For more on the traffic situation, check out the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.