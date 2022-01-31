HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A number of crashes slowed the morning commute on Interstate 91 from Hartford to Rocky Hill on Monday.
According to the Department Transportation, a two-vehicle crash closed the right and center lanes of I-91 north in Hartford, between exits 27 and 28. The incident appeared to have cleared shortly after 9 a.m.
Further down on I-91 north, a three-vehicle crash also closed the right and center lanes in Wethersfield. The DOT listed that crash as happening between exits 24 and 25. The crash also cleared.
On the southbound side, there was a three-vehicle crash in Hartford between exits 34 and 33. The two right lanes were closed.
Then, in Wethersfield, the right lane was closed between exits 25N and 24 on I-91 south. The highway was cleared in this area.
There's no word on injuries or causes in any of the incidents.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
