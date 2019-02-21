(WFSB) - A number of crashes were reported in the wake of the overnight storm.
Icy conditions were prevalent across the state on Thursday morning.
Drivers also woke up to find snow and slush.
"I spent an hour and a half shoveling the driveway," said Dan Dubois of Colchester.
Dubois said he commutes from Colchester to Bridgeport for work. He said thankfully, he had some flexibility in terms of his schedule.
"So, I'm able to flex on a day like today," he said. "It works out well."
Other drivers told Channel 3 they had no issues on the road.
"My wife went to work earlier [Thursday] morning and I asked her how the roads were and she said the main roads were fine," said Norman Emmons of Ledyard.
Still, there were a few major incidents that made people late.
Here are the crashes that came into the Channel 3 traffic department early Thursday morning:
- I-84 west in Union: Box truck crash. One lane open between exits 74 and 73.
- I-91 north Middletown: Box truck overturned. Highway closed between exits 20 and 21.
- Route 2 east in Glastonbury: Tractor trailer rollover. Highway closed between exits 10 and 12.
- Route 2 west in Colchester: Tractor trailer carrying nitrogen crashed in a ditch. Highway closed at exit 19.
- I-91 south in North Haven: Vehicle fire blocking left lane between exits 12 and 10.
- Route 103 in North Haven: 1 car crash. Road closed between McDermott Rd. and Nettleton Ave.
- I-84 east in Vernon: Jackknifed tractor trailer, two right lanes closed between exits 64 and 66.
- I-91 north in Windsor: Crash close right lane and shoulder by exit 42.
- I-91 south in Windsor Locks: 2 vehicle crash by exits 38A and 37. Two left lanes closed. Congestion reported between exits 40 and 37.
There's no word on injuries in any of the incidents.
State police continued to remind people to watch their speeds, make sure there's enough distance between vehicles, give plow crews the space they need to work, clear off vehicles, check tire treads and obey the state's "move over" law.
