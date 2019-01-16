FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested after police found crates of dog remains inside a Fairfield home back in November.
Officers arrested Heidi Lueders, 31, on Tuesday.
According to police, they responded to a home on Prince Street on Nov. 14 for a report of animal cruelty.
They said they found what was believed to be canine remains in crates.
On Nov. 29, detectives completed an arrest warrant affidavit for animal cruelty and criminal damage to a landlord's property.
At the time, they were coordinating the terms of Lueders' surrender.
Then on Tuesday, Lueders, who currently lives in New Canaan, turned herself into Fairfield police.
She was charged with five counts of animal cruelty and first-degree criminal damage to her landlord's property.
She was released after posting at $50,000 bond.
Lueders was given a court date of Jan. 29 in Bridgeport.
