HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The beginning of the school year is right around the corner!
To get the celebration started, CREC hosted
During the party, they also gave out free school supplies to students.
On Wednesday, hundreds of families showed up to the block party. For some it was a social event, but for others they relied on getting school supplies for their children.
Backpacks by the handful filled with goodies were given out to students just in time for the start of school.
This if the 5th year for the CREC Back to School Block Party in Hartford.
There were 1,200 backpacks that filled vans for the children ages 3 to 17. It was first come first serve, so parents registered when they arrived.
“Kids get free backpacks and it’s really wonderful for the more of the less fortunate kids that can’t afford it, so it’s a wonderful thing,” said Carissa Martinez.
Organizers expected more than 2,000 people to show up to the event.
“I’ve always said it’s my favorite event of the year. It’s so important to give back to the region and to make sure kids are ready to go back to school and feel ready to go back to school,” said Greg Florio, executive director.
Many parents said this event prepares their children for the school year.
“Most of the time, he doesn’t want to go to school, but when he sees all of this and all the people, I think it encourages him to go more,” said Monica Mendez.
To participate, people need to be residents of Hartford.
CREC organizers said it doesn’t matter where the child goes to school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.