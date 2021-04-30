PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Plymouth are investigating after a credit card skimming device was found at a local gas station.
The device was found Friday at the Citgo gas station on Route 6, also known as Main Street.
This comes after Plymouth police received several complaints about credit cards being compromised.
They’re now asking anyone who has been to this Citgo gas station in the past week, and used the pumps, to check their statements.
If fraudulent charges are seen on a credit card statements, the user should immediately contact their credit card company and Plymouth police at 860-589-7779.
An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.