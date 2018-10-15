OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - State police released a surveillance photo of a man they're looking to identify in connection with a credit card theft.
The theft happened recently in the Town of Old Lyme.
No other details were released.
Anyone who can identify the man in the photo is asked to contact state police at 860-434-1986.
