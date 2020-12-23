ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into the front of a building.
Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said it happened at the corner of Rt. 5 and High Street.
None of the occupants that were inside the building at the time of the crash were injured.
The two occupants inside the vehicle were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Enfield building officials continue to assess the structure.
It is unclear if any charges are going to be filed against the driver.
